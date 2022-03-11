New recovery room at Geneseo Community Center

Claudia Loucks

There’s something new at the Geneseo Community Center – A Recovery Room which is a dedicated facility to promote relaxation and recovery from daily pressures and improve athletic performances.

A variety of equipment is available to help with de-stressing after a long day at school or work and restore one’s body after a workout.

The equipment includes:

-arm, leg and hip compression sleeves.

-massage chair.

-hyper-volt percussion massage

-vyper high-intensity vibrating fitness roller.

-hypersphere high intensity vibrating fitness ball.

The Recovery Room has been made possible in part with funds from the Francis G. Miller and Betty J. Miller Foundation.

The Recovery Room is available during normal Community Center hours and is included in membership or daily admission fees. Access cards can be checked out at the Center’s front desk.

For more information and with questions contact the Community Center, 309-944-5695, or visit GeneseoParkDistrict.org/Community-Center/#recovery.