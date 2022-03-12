Geneseo Culvers to support Ukraine Relief efforts

staff writer

Culver's of Geneseo, along with participating Culver's restaurants across the country, will donate a percentage of their sales on Tuesday, March 15 to the World Central Kitchen (WCK) to aid the humanitarian relief efforts for those affected by the tragic events unfolding in Ukraine. A percentage of sales will be collected on every menu item sold from the time each restaurant opens until it closes on March 15.

"We are saddened and shocked as we watch the tragic events unfolding in Ukraine. Supporting communities in need is a part of Culver's core values, we are proud to raise money to support humanitarian aid for those affected in Ukraine," said Rick Silva, President and CEO of Culver's.

"Make Your Meal Matter" signs will be prominently displayed in every participating Culver's restaurant so guests can know their purchase will support those affected in Ukraine and the surrounding areas.