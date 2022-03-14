Coal Valley's Niabi Zoo celebrates birth of two endangered Amur Leopard cubs

Lee Jackson, Director of Niabi Zoo in Coal Valley is pleased to announce the successful birth of two critically endangered Amur Leopards. The mother, Iona, is doing well, and the cubs, one male and one female are thriving. A third cub was born, but unfortunately did not survive.

Jackson stated, "We are very proud to be part of this co-operative breeding program."

In 2019 the Niabi Zoo was chosen by the Amur Leopard Species Survival planning group as a partner, and it was decided that Niabi would receive and house one of several Amur leopards to be brought in from zoos in Europe to breed with their genetically valuable male Amur Leopard “Jilin”. After lots of planning, and several COVID related delays, they finally received “Iona” from the Thrigby Hall Wildlife Gardens in Great Britain on July 5th of 2021.

Jackson stated, "We are very proud to be part of this co-operative breeding program."

Iona and Jilin, the male Amur leopard who resides at Naibi, were introduced to each other, and according to Jackson, the meeting went very well. They were wary of each other at first, but warmed up after a while. Leopards do not mate for life, and after a mating, the male generally moves on. The cubs will stay with their mother, and learn to be cats. This will take about two years. During this time, mother and cubs will be at Naibi Zoo, and will be available for viewing

Iona was kept under the care of zoo veterinarian Dr. Lauren Hughes. She had cameras in her enclosure and later in her nesting box, in case there was any cause for concern. Amur leopards have a 92 - 95 day gestation period.

The cubs as yet have no names, according to Director Jackson, that is the special privilege of the Keeper of that species. He agreed to share the cat's monikers, once named.

With fewer than 100 individual animals left in the wild, Amur leopards are the most critically endangered big cat in the world. While there are no other reports of captive breeding for this species yet this year, there were only seven animals born in the US for all of 2021.