Geneseo Council reviews infrastructure projects

The Geneseo City Council met Tuesday March 8.

Chad VanDeWoestyne, City Director of Public Works, reviewed the projects that are ongoing, and waiting for breaks in the weather.

The Cherry Street lift station has completed several preliminary procedures, and is waiting for equipment that has been ordered, but has lead times of 16+ weeks out.

The Iron Removal Plant generator is waiting for equipment that has also been ordered. Lead times for those items are longer still, with expectations of late summer, early fall for delivery. Supply chain issues are cited, and the department will keep the council informed.

VanDeWoestyne stated that he would like to form an ad hoc committee to discuss designs for the North State and Exchange Street area. The surveys have been completed on added areas and preliminary drawings begun. The committee would be for the purpose of deciding on design options. Equipment for the drainage portion of this project has been ordered, but not expected to arrive until sometime in September or October.

Plans for the North Chicago Street drainage and sidewalk project is in the works. Plans to add a new storm sewer and sidewalk along Chicago Street are being mapped out.

Chamber Director Zack Sullivan recently attended Chamber Day in Springfield, during which contact was made with local legislators to promote projects important to Geneseo. He called for:

Preservation of the Hennepin Canal State Parkway

Completion of the high speed rail connecting Quad Cities to Chicago, of which Geneseo will be a stop.

Continued expansion of rural broadband access

Sullivan also noted that the Pocket Park project, a mini park to be located on the former Burke Cleaners site, has gained nationwide attention in the Chamber world, being featured in as an example of Chambers making a positive difference in their communities.

Valerie Kline, lifelong Geneseo resident has been hired as the Chamber's administrative assistant.

City Administrator Brandon Maeglin also reminded members and the press that Cemetery Clean up is in effect, and the last day for removal of all decorations not attached to headstones is April 1. After that date, city workers will be removing them.