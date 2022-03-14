Geneseo Schools look ahead to summer projects

The Geneseo School Board held a lightning meeting on Thursday March 10.

A portion of the 17 minute meeting was dedicated to tentative summer projects to be completed. All three of the elementary schools will be having rock climbing walls installed as part of the playground equipment. The middle school and the high school will undergo floor maintenance. The middle school will also have security cameras installed as well.

The Geneseo Foundation donated $10,000 to be used for fencing and backstop netting at the JFE baseball field. Another unspecified gift of $1000 was received from the Guardian Angels Foundation.

A good year in sales tax is projected, as FY 22 already surpasses FY 21 at the same point by nearly 50%. On the other side of the coin, gas prices for the Middle School and the High School are 107% higher in FY22 than they were n FY21.