Cambridge Honor Society inducts new members

Tom Akers

The Cambridge Chapter of the National Honor Society held their induction ceremony on Wednesday, March 2, 2022 in the Cambridge High School Cafeteria. Fourteen new members were inducted in the ceremony which was anchored by four of the current Honor Society members, Mollie Bennett spoke on Scholarship, Lucas Kessinger on Service, Paige Leander on Leadership, and Matthew VanHyfte on Character. The new members were then inducted by NHS Advisor Maria Black.

The 2022 inductees include Morgan Bowers, daughter of Heather Bowers and Jason Beam, Madison Casteel, daughter of Nick and Amber Casteel, Kendra Downing, daughter of Zane and Crista Downing, Brooklyn Humphrey, daughter of Chad and Sara Humphrey, Ella Jeffries, daughter of Tadd and Dianne Jeffries, Brooklyn Johnson, daughter of Jessica and Shane Lindbur and Chad and Jennifer Johnson, Jake Johnson, son of Boyd and Kathy Johnson, Lexi Kessinger, daughter of Jim and Rachel Kessinger, Gavin McDonough, son of Darren and Lana McDonough, Adah Smutzer, daughter of David and Jamie Smutzer, Carmen Stahl, daughter of Lonny and Naomi Stahl, Brendan Stromquist, son of Kyle and Amy Stromquist, Rachel Stropes, daughter of Derric and Leah Stropes, and Larissa Swanson, daughter of Randy and Bonnie Swanson.