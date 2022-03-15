Health Career Scholarships available from Hammond-Henry Hospital Auxiliary

Claudia Loucks

Applications for Hammond-Henry Hospital Auxiliary Health Career Scholarships are available online or at the volunteer office at the hospital. The scholarships are for students who reside in the Hammond-Henry Hospital District or have graduated from Geneseo, Cambridge or Annawan School District and are enrolled in an accredited health career program.

The deadline to submit an application for the 2022-2023 school year if May 1, 2022. Application forms and information is available online at https://www.hammondhenry.com/resources/scholarships.

The website also links to the Hammond-Henry Hospital Foundation Glenn and Betty DeSmith Health Career Scholarship information and application and the Hammond-Henry Hospital Medical Staff Scholarship information and application.

The Auxiliary scholarship winners will be introduced at the Auxiliary’s Ice Cream Social planned for Thursday, June 9, in Geneseo City Park.

For more information, contact Julie West, Volunteer Manager, at Hammond-Henry Hospital, 309-944-9130.