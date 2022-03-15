Holocaust Memorial Exhibit opens at RutabagA Art Gallery in Geneseo

Sharon Michaelsen, president of RutabagA Art Gallery, shows two of the 50-plus pieces of art work to be included in the annual Holocaust Memorial Visual Arts Display. The show will open on Thursday, March 24, and visitors are welcome to view the display during regular hours at RutabagA, which are from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursday through Saturday.

RutabagA Art Gallery is located at 108 North State St., in downtown Geneseo.

The opening reception for the display will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, April 3, and will include a book signing by the author, Paige Swain, a student at Geneseo High School; and the illustrator, Gracie Krueger, of Bettendorf, of “Triumph Over Tragedy,” which is included in the “A Book by Me” program.

The display at RutabagA features the art work of students in grades 6-12 in area schools which was entered in the annual Meyer and Frances Shuneman Holocaust Visual Arts Contest sponsored by the Jewish Federation of the Quad Cities, Quad City Arts, and the Yom Hashoah ( Holocaust Remembrance Committee). According to Michaelsen, each creation includes a story of what the art work is about.

The visual arts cotest is held in conjunction with an essay contest.