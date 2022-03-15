New Board of Directors seated for Geneseo Community Chest

staff writer

The Geneseo Community Chest has elected their new board of directors for 2022-2023. They will be starting our 2022 campaign coming up at the start of May 2022, so please be on the lookout for a letter in your mailbox. They also have a website at www.geneseocommunitychest.org where you can learn about the Community Chest and all of the organizations that they serve, plus all of the ways that you can help support the organization so we can continue to help others.