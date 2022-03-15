Ridgewood Roundup

Tom Akers

Ridgewood Awards Season

The Ridgewood Spartans Girls Basketball team held their awards banquet on Thursday, March 10th in the AlWood High School Cafeteria. The Spartans went 19 and 11 this past season.

Three Spartans were given All Conference Honors from the Lincoln Trail Conference. Hannah Maher was voted onto the First Team, Paige Leander was elected to the Second Team, and Hallica Warren-Anderson was given Honorable Mention.

Fourteen Spartans were given All Conference Academic Honors. Those recipients were; Morgan Bowers, Mya Brown, Ciara Clark, Brook Jones, Kati Jones, Heidi Leander, Paige Leander, Kerrigan Lewis, Hannah Maher, Miranda Reed, Carmen Stahl, Larissa Swanson, Hallica Warren-Anderson, and Brynlee Wirt.

The coaches also passed out team awards for the Spartans. Hannah Maher won the Most Valuable Player award at the varsity level while Heidi Leander and Kerigan Lewis split the award at the junior varsity level. The Defensive MVP award went to Hallica Warren-Anderson for the varsity team and Miranda Reed for the junior varsity. Ciara Clark won the Hustle Award for the varsity while Brynlee Wirt took it home for the junior varsity. Brook Jones was given the Most Improved award for the varsity team and Becca Lindsey won it at the junior varsity level.

Cambridge Competes in IHSA Solo and Ensemble

While so many of us were outside enjoying the first 70 degree day of the year the Cambridge High School Band and Choir were on a bus headed to Monmouth Roseville High School to compete in the IHSA Solo and Ensemble Contest. Performers are given ratings by the judges ranging from a Division I rating down to a Division III.

Division I Performers: Gage Maness- Trombone Solo. Jay Harrell-Vocal Solo. Lucas Kessinger, Courtney Swemline, and Kaden Larson- Trumpet Trio. Taylor Snook, Lukas Maness, Zoey Larson, Courtney Swemline, Lucas Kessinger, and Mollie Bennett-Trash Can Ensemble. Josh Uhlry and Gage Maness-Mixed Instrumental Ensemble. Zoey Larson-Flute Solo.

Division II Performers: Mollie Bennett, Grace Hanson, and Lexi Kessinger-Clarinet Trio. Jay Harrell, Sydney VanHyfte, and Ash Curphey-Mixed Vocal Ensemble. Gage Maness, Lukas Maness, Tucker Snook, Grace Hanson, Lexi Kessinger, Josh Uhlry, and Kaden Larson-Bucket Ensemble. Taylor Snook, Tucker Snook, and Josh Uhlry-Saxophone Trio. Sydney VanHyfte-Vocal Solo.