Atkinson Village gets new estimate for project

Claudia Loucks

In a cost-saving measure, Atkinson Village board members decided to eliminate the curb and gutter replacement on the residential road strip of the State St. Boulevard, from U.S. Route 6 to Center St.

At their meeting, the board learned by taking out the curb and gutter work, the cost of the entire project would decrease by $283,000.

Matt Wagner of Wagner Consulting & Agriculture, Lena, previously presented a cost estimate of $609,750 for repaving the residential road strip and replacing curbs and gutters.

Board members put their decision on hold from that previous meeting and asked Wagner to refigure the cost by eliminating replacing the curbs and gutters.

The new cost estimate is $424,150 and if the road replacement is done with concrete, the cost will increase by 20 percent, Wagner said. The other option would be to use asphalt.

In other business, the village is seeking bids for the water meter project on the business strip of roadway on State St. and a section of water main on U.S. Route 6. Anyone interested in submitting a bid should contact Shrhonda Delp, village clerk, at the village office, 309-936-7658. Bids will be opened at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, April 12, at the village office.

The board also approved contributing $250 to Dave Carton for the annual Vintage Farm Equipment Show scheduled for Sept. 17 at Bridge Park, just outside of Atkinson