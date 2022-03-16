Galva School Board hears how new TIF district affects local schools

Carol Townsend

The Galva School board unanimously extended the contract with Superintendent Joe Becker until June 30, 2025.

Superintendent Becker told the board that the Galva School District will have a high school math teacher vacancy for next year.

City administrator David Dyer was present at the school board meeting and told the board about the City of Galva wanting to create a new TIF district.

He said that TIF’s are for 23 years.

The city presently has three TIF’s:

*the downtown TIF which expires December 31, 2022 will generate $198,048 for the school district

*the Big River TIF which expires December 31, 2024 will generate $383,617 for the school district

*another part of the Big River TIF will expire December 31, 2028 will generate $96,363 for the school district

The city is working on bringing two new businesses at the present time and also working on creating a new TIF district.

Dyer said the present EAV for Galva is 54 million. He said that he hopes to get Galva to 100 million of EAV before he retires.

Superintendent Joe Becker said the EAV for the school district is 89 million.

The board approved the following personnel items:

*approved Ryan Anderson as High School boys track coach for the 2021-2022 season

*approved Tony Garcia as assistant High School Baseball coach for the 2021-2022 season

*approved Brooke Jackson and Rachel Remmert as assistant High School softball coaches for the 2021-2022 season and split the stipend.

*approve Charlie Brooks as Elementary head cook

*approve Mandi Girkin as Jr/Sr High head cook

*approved Nicole Sterling as Jr/Sr High assistant cook

*assignment of third-year probationary teacher, Holly Wangelin to fourth-year probationary status for 2022-2023

*assignment of third-year probationary teacher, Heather Sellers to fourth-year probationary status.

*assignment of third-year probationary teacher, Jessica Dean to fourth year probationary status.

*assignment of fourth-year probationary teacher Amanda Dynes to tenured status for 2022-2023

*assignment of fourth-year probationary teacher Katie Bosnich, to tenured status for 2022-2023

*assignment of fourth-year probationary teacher Rachel Remmert to tenured status for 2022-2023

*assignment of fourth-year probationary teacher, Josh Morris to tenured status for 2022-2023

*assignment of first year probationary teacher, Tyler Nichols to second year probationary status

*rehired Tyler Nichols as Dean of Students for 2022-2023

*assignment of first-year probationary teacher, Emily Dulla to second year probationary status for 2022-2023

Approved Robert Fontana as dishwasher at the Jr./Sr High School