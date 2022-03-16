Geneseo girls track competition Saturday

Claudia Loucks

The Geneseo High School Girls’ Track Team will compete at an indoor meet on Saturday, March 19, at Monmouth College, with Galesburg as the host school. The first home meet for the team is Tuesday, April 5, at the Bob Reade Football Field in Geneseo.

Kyle Morey is the head coach for the team and he said there are 57 girls on the team this year, “which is really a big group for us. Last year was the only year we have had more athletes.” “We are coming off back to back conference championships, in the last year of the NIB XII and our first season in the Western Big 6; three straight Sectional titles, and a second place State finish.”

“We are returning a strong group of athletes who have been major contributors to our success of the past few season,” Morey added. “Our goal is to focus on progress throughout the season and getting better each day. We will accomplish that goal by training smart and working as a team.”

The GHS Track Team will host several meets this season, including the IHSA 2A Sectional.

HOME TRACK MEETS FOR GHS GIRLS AT BOB READE FIELD:

-Tuesday, April 5, 4 p.m., vs. Tri-Sterling.

-Tuesday, April 12, 4:30 p.m., vs. Galesburg..

-Tuesday, April 19, 4 p.m., vs. Kewanee.

-Friday, April 22, 4 p.m., Geneseo Girls’ Invite.

-Monday, April 25, 4:30 p.m. vs. Tri-Moline, Galesburg.

-Wednesday through Friday, May 11-13, IHSA Sectional.