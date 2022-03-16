News Briefs

Geneseo Republic

Geneseo Library offering individual computer classes

Individual computer lessons are available at the Geneseo Public Library District. These class are free because of a grant from the Institute of Museum and Library Services and the Illinois Library Association. Please call the Geneseo Public Library District to sign up! The phone number is: 309-944-6452.

Festival 56 holding summer auditions

Laura Brigham, casting director for Festival 56, will be holding local auditions for Festival 56’s summer productions on Saturday, March 19, 2022 at the Grace Theater, 316 S. Main Street, in Princeton. Adult auditions (high school and up) for ensemble roles in The Merry Wives of Windsor and Matilda will be from 11 am to noon and youth auditions (ages 7 to 13) for featured roles in Matilda will be from 2 to 3 pm. Adults are encouraged to prepare a verse or chorus of a musical theatre song to be sung a capella. They may also be asked to read materials. Kids will be taught a short movement combination and a section of “Naughty” from Matilda. A few may be asked to read audition materials in a British accent.

Audition packets are available at the box office (hours Monday-Wednesday 11-2, Thursday-Friday 11-5) or may be downloaded at festival56.com (see Auditions and Employment under the About Us tab).

Galva Red Cross Bloodmobile

The Red Cross Bloodmobile was held in Galva on March 1st at the First United Methodist Church. The following gave permission to have their names published as donors: Warren Schulz, Patricia Foster, Chet Travis, Mike Yepson, Roger Bates, Mark Nelson, Jerry Scott, Bonnie Hoxworth, Rebecca Gearhart, Pete VanDeVelde, Ethan Ely, Pat Nelson and Warren Werkheiser.

Orion Boy Scouts collecting for Food Pantry

Orion Scouts are collecting food from area residents from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, March 19. They left tags with information about the food drive on doors last Saturday, March 12.

This Saturday, residents should leave food in bags outside where Scouts can see them. The food will be donated to the Orion Area Food Pantry, which needs non-perishable items.