Orion's Thorndyke makes All-Conference Scholastic Bowl team

Mindy Carls

Orion High School student Eric Thorndyke has been named to the Three Rivers All-Conference Scholastic Bowl team.

First team

Orion — Eric Thorndyke.

Erie-Prophetstown — Ryan Roman, David Egan.

Monmouth-Roseville — Liam Baldwin.

Morrison — Aaron Freeman.

Peru St. Bede — Stephen Shaw.

Riverdale — Tommy Murray, Emmett Mueller.

Sherrard — Cody Dutton.

Spring Valley Hall — Collin Brown.

Second team

Bureau Valley — Blake Helms, William Gros.

Erie-Prophetstown —

Kewanee — Jace Clayes.

Mendota — William Bentley, Neal Linden.

Monmouth-Roseville — Laurabeth Bosomworth.

Princeton — Keegan Fogerty, Nolan Mallery.

Riverdale — Gavin Jenkins.

Sherrard — Vincent Wiley.

Final standings

1st, Riverdale 13-0 (two wins by forfeit). 2nd, St. Bede 10-3. 3rd, Morrison 10-3 (one win by forfeit). 4th, Princeton 9-4. 5th, Erie-Prophetstown 7-6 (one win by forfeit). 6th, Hall 7-6. 7th, Orion 6-7. 8th, Sherrard 6-7 (two wins by forfeit). 9th, Monmouth-Roseville 6-7 (five losses by forfeit). 10th, Bureau Valley 5-8. 11th, Mendota 5-8. 12th, Rockridge 3-10 (two wins by forfeit). 13th, Sterling Newman 2-11. 14th, Kewanee 2-11 (three losses by forfeit).