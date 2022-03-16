St Paul's Lutheran in Orion to celebrate 150+2

Mindy Carls

Editor’s note: “May God give us grace to remember the past with gratitude; the present with joy and thanksgiving; the future with anticipation.” — St. Paul Lutheran Church, Orion

“Growing in God’s Grace” is the theme of St. Paul Lutheran’s 150th + 2 anniversary celebration on Sunday, March 27.

The Orion church was preparing to celebrate in 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic forced cancellation of most events. St. Paul did observe the anniversary on Ascension Day, Tuesday, May 26, 2020, by ringing its historic bell 150 times. Lori Dhabalt, Diane Gainey and Jane Helke sang “Lift High the Cross” in the church parking lot as parishioners in cars and trucks joined in the refrain.

March 27 begins with socializing at 9 a.m. Visitors will see artifacts, including period clothing, and a timeline consisting of panels depicting church highlights and world events.

At 10 a.m. Bishop Jeffrey Clements of the Northern Illinois Synod, Rockford, will join Pastor Gwen Sefrhans-Murphy to lead the worship service.

After the service, a catered meal will be served in The Ark to 200 persons who had reservations by March 8. The program includes speakers, music and church history. Former pastors, including John Lekander and Michael Lawyer, will have greetings for the congregation. State Rep. Dan Swanson (R-Alpha) will bring a proclamation marking the anniversary.

To honor the church’s heritage, a table prayer in Swedish will be printed on placemats. One hymn will be in Swedish. The menu will include Swedish meatballs and cookies.

“We’re trying to give a nod to the background of the founders, while acknowledging we come from a variety of traditions,” Sefrhans-Murphy said.

Thirty charter members, many from Swedona Lutheran Church, founded St. Paul on May 26, 1870. It was Ascension Day, which celebrates the taking of the resurrected Jesus into heaven. Taking the name Orion Swedish Evangelical Lutheran Church, the congregation served many Scandinavian families, most of them immigrants for whom the nearest Swedish Lutheran churches had been in Andover and Swedona.

In January 1871, the congregation decided to build a church that cost $3,000 when finished and furnished in the fall of the same year. A bell tower was erected sometime later, and a 1,500-lb. bell was installed in 1886.

The first worship leader arrived in 1872. He was John Forsberg, a lay preacher in Sweden who came to America shortly after the Civil War to serve as a missionary. In 1875, the Rev. Victor Setterdahl became the first pastor.

By 1900, the original building was bursting at the seams with more than 600 baptized members. The congregation decided to put up a new building on the site of the original church. Local contractor J.C. Ericson submitted the winning bid of $5,627. Services were held in the Orion Opera House until the new church was dedicated on Nov. 18, 1902.

All services before 1900 were in Swedish, but with children and grandchildren of the original members coming along, some of the services were held in English. By 1920, English was the official language of the church.

In 1922, the name of the congregation was changed to St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church. The membership rolls still included 204 individuals named Samuelson, Peterson, Swanson, Anderson or Johnson. Today the rolls reflect families with roots in many nations.

The cornerstone of a new educational wing was laid on Sept. 24, 1950. Renovation projects were completed in 1975 and 1995.

A windstorm in 1998 toppled the bell tower, which was replaced with a new steeple erected on Good Friday, April 21, 2000. Insurance proceeds paid the cost, with $100,000 left to use as seed money for a multi-purpose room called The Ark.

Stained glass windows were restored in 2021.

St. Paul has sent some of its own into full-time ministry, including the Rev. Charles Bergstrom, the Rev. J. Clemmons Peterson and the Rev. Sara Wherry.

Jenn Border is preparing for ministry as a deacon. The church previously sent Judy Schroeder into deacon service.

The church had 13 interns who were seminary students, spending a year at St. Paul to learn how to be pastors.

Outreach to the community includes the backpack program that provides weekend food for Orion students from low-income families, and blessings bags with personal hygiene items that members carry in their cars to hand out.

Fun & Fit twice a week is an after-school program for children. Fifth Quarter, now in conjunction with Orion United Methodist, offers students a place to go after home football games.

The church also hosts a pork chop dinner and Orion Community Band concert on July 3.

St. Paul also has a parish nurse program, which began in 1989 as one of the first 150 such programs. Parish nurses have included Mardelle Dahl, Helen Ward and Sheryl Hiatt.

The current membership is more than 900.