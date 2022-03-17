Galva Senior Center thrift store to pay for bathroom remodel

Carol Townsend

The Galva Senior Citizen Center located on Front Street in Galva is raising money to pay for two new handicapped bathrooms.

The two small bathrooms that are not handicapped accessible.

The Center is also a voting place for third ward in the city and it has been noted that poling places must contain handicapped accessible restrooms.

Handicapped bathrooms would also allow more seniors to enjoy the activities of the Center.

Anyone who would like to drop off items, may do so on Wednesdays from 9 a.m to noon.

Shoppers may shop at the store Tuesdays from 9-closing; Wednesday 9 a.m. to 1 p.m and Fridays, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Director Pam Kelly said the Center needs about $8,500 for the two new handicapped restrooms. She said to date they have raised $6,023 for the project.