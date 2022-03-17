Looking Back Cambridge

compiled by Lisa Samuelson

15 Years Ago

March 22, 2007

Rylee VanMelkebeke, a student aide in Christi Reed’s class, reads a book about St. Patrick’s Day to the first grade class Friday, March 16, at the Cambridge Elementary School. Students attending Lana’s Little School in Cambridge were stirring up a batch of green eggs and ham Wednesday, March 14. The group has been reading and studying “Green Eggs and Ham” written by Dr. Seuss. Each student had the opportunity to crack an egg to add to the mixture. Lana McDonough, owner of Lana’s Little School, holds the bowl while students take their turn stirring up the mixture.

Sunday, March 16, was “Donnie Day” at Augustana Evangelical Lutheran Church, Andover. The church honored Donnie Larson of Andover, who maintains the church, with coffee and cake after the service. Larson, his wife, Delores and church council and staff members wore green and yellow T-shirts in recognition of his years at Lynn Implements, which used to be a John Deere dealerships.

Doris “Skipper” Snow of Cambridge attended a flower and garden show at the Rosemont Convention Center in Chicago Tuesday, March 13. The bus trip to the show was sponsored by the University of Illinois Extension. Snow is one of several Master Gardeners in Henry County.

Cambridge Main Street will host an Easter Egg Hop Saturday, March 31, from 10 a.m. to noon in downtown Cambridge. Participants are asked to start at the Main Street office to get a list of participating business and to sign up to win an Easter basket full of goodies.

25 Years Ago

March 20, 1997

Cambridge Chapter Beta Sigma Phi will sponsor a bus trip to Galena on Saturday, April 19. Cost for the trip is $38 and includes supper at Fried Green Tomatoes Company. A $25 deposit is due by Saturday, March 29. The bus will leave Cambridge at 8 a.m. The trip is open to anyone interested.

Cambridge bicyclers will raise funds on Saturday, April 26 to help cancer treatment and research at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Memphis, Tennessee. The “Wheels for Life” bike-a-thon will be held from 1-4 p.m. at Cambridge High School. Participants raise money for the benefit through sponsors who donate for each mile a cyclist rides.

Volunteers are needed to help with set building for the Cambridge High School musical “Cinderella” which will be performed Friday and Saturday, April 25 and 26 at the high school. Set building will begin at 1 p.m. on Sunday, March 23 in the high school gymnasium. Hand tools are also needed.

United Methodist Women will sponsor a Spring Salad Spree luncheon Thursday, April 3 at Cambridge United Methodist Church. Serving is from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tickets are available at the door for $4, with an express lane and carryout available.

50 Years Ago

March 23, 1972

Debra Schieferdecker, an eight-grade pupil in Cambridge junior high school won the local spelling contest held during the Parent Teacher Association meeting in the high school Monday night.

Henry County Rural Youth will have a square dance exhibition at the Leisure Hills Nursing Home, Kewanee, at 2 p.m. Saturday March 25. They are to meet at 12:30 p.m. at the Farm Bureau building, Cambridge.

Chuck Wade, Harvey Warren and Philip Bull are cleaning up the old grade school grounds as part of the requirements toward their SOAR award. SOAR stands for save our American resources. Mrs. Marilyn Johnson is the den mother of Den 3.

The Bishop Hill Heritage Association has received a gift of $3,328.87 from the estate of the late Elsie Nordstrom Hallquist of Moline, a former Bishop Hill resident. A like amount has been given to the Bishop Hill Community United Methodist church was presented to the administrative board Monday.

100 Years Ago

March 23, 1922

Mrs. Almon H. Linn spent Tuesday in Rock Island and Davenport.

E. H. Tamme of Orion spent Tuesday in Cambridge on business.

Attorney Almos H. Lina spent last Saturday in Rock Island on business.

Doye curtain rods in white, brown and oak. Your choice at 15 cents each.