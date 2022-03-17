Looking Back Galva

compiled by Lisa Samuelson

15 Years Ago

March 21, 2007

Leading the Galva High School dance/drill team to a second place finish in Saturday’s state title competition were, Shannon Clark, Jill Johnson, Lexy Rux, Karleen Hergert, Sydney Reading, Nicole Thomson, Kaitlin Ballard, Brittany Anderson, Katie Aulderhelde, Shelby Jacobson, Geri Uster and Alexa Mertens.

North Point Estates. That’s what Galva’s new subdivision will be called, and the street leading into and out of it will be Olaf Krans Avenue. The Galva City Council announced the names of the subdivision and street as its March 20 meeting.

Sterling Federal Bank won its foreclosure action against the Galva Super 8 Motel in court Thursday as Judge Ted Hamer ruled the motel property to be abandoned.

Attorney Karl A. Johnson has been hired to replace Geoff Campbell as a contractual public defender for Knox County. Johnson of rural Altona, began March 7.

25 Years Ago

March 19, 1997

The Oneida Grain Elevator was purchased last week by Gateway Co-op, Spoon River FS and Farmer’s Co-op of Oneida in a joint venture. The elevator will be dismantled and the land will be sold off during the next year. The elevator has not stored grain for several years.

When Galva Food Center owner Jerry Shawgo purchased the store the store from Garth Mingo last January, he said there would be some changes on the way.

Galva Elementary sixth grader Crane Johnson, helps second grader Tyler Hannam make a book cover in preparation for the second annual Community Reading Day to be held Saturday, May 3, in Galva. This year, the event is being organized by Lisa Hanson and Karen Anderson.

The Galva Park District is offering special family pool membership rates during April. Cost is $40 per family in district and $65 for out-of-district. Memberships are available at Chuck Hay Insurance in Galva.

50 Years Ago

March 23, 1972

Lee Windish was honored for his years of service to the community at the annual Chamber of Commerce banquet Tuesday night. He was named “The Citizen of the Year” by the Chamber for work in the area of conservation and many other civic projects he has helped with through the years.

The Rev. Belmont Metzger will leave his position as pastor of the First United Methodist Church of Galva June 19 to accept a similar position in Tuscola, IL. Rev. Metzger’s new appointment will be announced at the Methodist district meeting June 7. He will leave Galva the week of June 19.

Ernest Bates and David Anderson battled with their minds on Friday during the championship game of the fourth grade checker tournament. David took the game and the title. Watching is Cheryl Ray who came in third. The fourth grade tournament was conducted for six weeks with students playing on their recess period.

100 Years Ago

March 23, 1922

New Club Cook-Mrs. P.J. Clark, wife of the chief at the Windsor Café, has accepted a position as cook at the Midland Country Club, it was announced here today.

Morris Johnson, a well known young farmer living east of Galva, was painfully injured Monday when he was kicked in the mouth by a colt. The lip was badly cut.

William H. Jackson, of Toulon, Republican candidate for the nomination for representative in this district, was a visitor here Monday. Friends of Mr. Jackson predict a large vote for him in this community, both in the city and rural district.

Mel Johnson for several years golf professional at the Midland Country Club, located between Galva and Kewanee, has accepted a position as golf professional at the Peoria Country Club, near Peoria. He started upon his new duties last Friday.

F-Troop of the American Legion won the championship of the Galva High School intramural League by rooting the National League’s champ, The Pups, 60-44.