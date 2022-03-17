Looking Back Geneseo

compiled by Linda Flatt

15 Years Ago

March 23, 2007

When something caught the eye of Etlar Henningsen, he often duplicated it in a wood carving. That was in his younger days Henningsen. now 90, put away his delicate wood carving tools in 1988 when his wife, the late Nell was diagnosed with Alzheimer's. But he wants others to enjoy what brought him so much pleasure to create. Henningsen's carvings are featured in an exhibit at the Geneseo Historical Museum.

VWF Post to host walleye and smelt dinner April 14.

25 Years Ago

March 21, 1997

J.D. Darnall High School Key Club members and students spent part of their day cleaning up debris and refuse from Cleveland residents' yards on Friday. Students hauled flood debris to the street for city loaders to pick up. Whatever the loaders did not pick up and dispose of students swept up and disposed of it themselves.

Approximately 200 area women attended the "Totally You" women's day sponsored by Hammond-Henry Hospital Auxiliary on Saturday. Guest speakers were Lucy Miele of Stockton and Dr. Lisa Arbisser of Davenport.

50 Years Ago

March 16, 1972

Geneseo City Council adopted an ordinance annexing several pieces of residential property on the north side of Ogden Avenue into the city during the regular meeting Tuesday night. The properties are just south of the senior high school bounded on the west by N. State street.

“The Nazarene” an original pageant in thirteen scenes will be presented by the Jr. High Youth Fellowship of Grace United Methodist church Sunday evening.

100 Years Ago

March 17, 1922

Clinton F. Luther, Justice of the Peace and Notary Public. Insurance – Fire, Lightning, and Tornado. Collections. Conveyancing. Marriage Licenses Issued. Office over Electric Light Co.’s office.

Don’t forget to take advantage of the big special on bargain day-10 bars Flake White soap 50 cents-and a 10-cent bar of Jap Rose Toilet Soap free. George B. Dedrick & Co.