Looking Back Orion

compiled by Lisa Samuelson

15 Years Ago

March 23, 2007

Former Chicago Bears coach Mike Ditka will not be at the Orion Educational Foundation's Spring Gala on Friday, March 23, but his likenesses will be. Superintendent Don Achelpohll is shown with one of the live auction items, a shadow box containing a XXXL sweatshirt and a photograph that Ditka signed, as well as the logo of Ditka’s restaurant in Chicago. Achelpohl won the picture as a door prize at a luncheon meeting of the board of directors of the Prairie State Insurance Cooperative, which was held Friday, Nov. 17, at Ditka’s restaurant. Learning Ditka was in the restaurant, Achelpohl bought the sweatshirt and asked Da Coach to sign it for the auction at the foundation’s spring gala. Ditka wished the foundation good luck with the gala. Proceeds help fund enrichment activities in all three Orion schools.

Debra Ford, bookkeeper and payroll specialist, won $200 in the early bird drawing for the Orion Educational Foundation’s cash raffle. The remaining cash prizes will be distributed on Friday, March 23, at the Spring Gala at Milan Community Center. Purchasers of $100 tickets are invited to dinner at 7 p.m. and the public is invited to the public auction at 8 p.m.

The Andover Historical Society will meet Tuesday, March 27 at 7 p.m. at the American Women’s League building. Jan Gritton of Lynn Center will be the guest speaker on the art of raising puppies. Host is Bonnie Bandelow.

Lavender Crest, Colona, will host an evening of wine tasting and a tour on the winery Thursday, March 29 from 5 to 8 p.m. 100 % of the proceeds will benefit the American Red Cross of the Quad Cities Area Henry County Service Area. There will be hors d’oeuvres, live music and a silent auction.

25 Years Ago

March 27, 1997

On Thursday, March 27, Jerry Miller, an architect with Bracke, Hayes and Miller will present ideas on the proposed community center for the Orion area. He is a member of the same architectural firm involved in the Geneseo and Aledo Community Centers. The meeting will be at the School Superintendent’s office at 7 p.m. Interested persons are encouraged to attend.

The Orion American Legion Auxiliary met with Legion members of Post #255 for a potluck supper on Tuesday, March 11 to celebrate the Legion’s 75th birthday. A decorated cake was served by Floy and Cleora Calkins and Dan and Jean Keleher. Members voted to donated $50 to the Orion Food Pantry. A presentation of the plans for the proposed Orion Community Center was given by Eleanor Lange.

Orion Western District Library is scheduling a special story time for preschoolers on Monday, April 14 in conjunction with the National Library’s Month of the Young Child. The book “Bounce into Bed” will be read from 7 to 7:30 p.m. Children may wear pajamas. Refreshments will be served.

Dora Larson of Orion will speak on Wednesday, April 2 at 1 p.m. at First Lutheran Church fellowship room, Geneseo about Protecting All Children Together (PACT). Ms. Larson founded PACT after her 10 year old daughter, Vicki was brutally raped and murdered in 1979. She has recently been named Illinois recipient of the Citizen of the Year award, a national Federal Bureau of Investigation award.

50 Years Ago

March 23, 1972

The OTC club met Monday night in the home of Mrs. Robert Anderson with Mrs. J. Henry Wilson assisting hostess. Prize winners were Mrs. Wayne Anderson, Mrs. Robert Stevenson and Mrs. George Sonnenberg. The April meeting will be held in the home of Mrs. Warren Lough with assisting hostess Mrs. George Sonnenberg.

The Senior Citizens of the Community met Thursday afternoon in the United Methodist Church parlors.

Mothers of World War II met Tuesday night in the United Methodist Church parlors. Members voted $5 each to the Hot Springs VA Hospital in South Dakota to the VA Hospital in Cheyenne, Wyoming and for an addition in the Illinois State Convention program book.

The Orion Times has received a few official Illinois State Mapos for those who would like to come in and pick one up.

100 Years Ago

March 23, 1922

The last basketball game of the season next Tuesday evening, between an all star team picked from the church league and a team composed of Orion American Legion.

The annual bazaar of the Andover Methodist church, which was to have been held at the church Thursday evening of this week, has been postponed on account of road conditions. The date has not yet been set.

Miss Ruth Davis returned to her home at Chicago last Friday after a month’s visit at the P.W. South home and other friends here.

The Woman’s Relief Corps held the regular meeting Tuesday evening at Wayne’s hall. After the routine of business the initiation of new members took place. A social hour followed and lunch was served by the committee. S. May Culton Press Cor.