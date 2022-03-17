Orion FFA qualifies two for state

Mindy Carls

Jennifer Abbott and Hunter Gustus will represent Orion FFA in the state awards contest on Saturday, March 26, in Decatur.

They were named District 1 proficiency winners on Wednesday, March 9, in Geneseo. Their chapter advisor is Anne Gustus, who is also the ag teacher at Orion High School.

Abbott was named the district winner in outdoor recreation, one of 47 areas where the Illinois Association FFA recognizes students for what they learn through their work-based experiences. Some students own and operate their own business, and others work or serve internships at ag-related businesses. Still others conduct ag-based scientific experiments.

Gustus was the district winner in agricultural mechanics repair and maintenance placement. Both students were the chapter and Section 3 award winners in their areas.

District winners have demonstrated “outstanding agricultural skills and competencies through record keeping, leadership and scholastic achievement,” according to a press release.

Committees of ag industry representatives and teachers knowledgeable in each of the 47 areas selected the winners.

Abbott and Gustus will receive plaques for their accomplishments. Individuals, businesses, corporations and organizations — some in the Orion area — made the awards possible through their gifts to the Illinois Foundation FFA.

Gustus is the son of Anne and John Gustus of Orion. He is the chapter president, and his ag education and FFA activities include forestry, land use, agronomy, ag mechanics, Envirothon and leadership training school.

Abbott, the daughter of Julie and Jason Abbott of Orion, is the chapter vice president. She has participated in public speaking, land use, vet science and forestry contests.