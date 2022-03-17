Western District Library's Role and events

Sarah Reynolds

COVID-19 changed the dynamics of many places, and the library was no exception. Western District Library, Orion, has had their own battle with the pandemic.

However, according to Georgia Veyette, the event organizer at the library, “We are just starting to come back from that. It affected us severely. Not just us. A lot of libraries.”

Attendance was hit hard. The library was closed for a few months and then only curbside was offered. Eventually, once things started to open back up, the library became a place to escape. Library Director Michelle Bailey said, “We’re a place people can come and get out of the house.”

The library has become a place to gather. Its role as a book haven is still there, but it has grown and evolved to become more of a community center. “The paradigm has shifted,” said Veyette. “The library really needs to focus on being the gathering center of the town as much as we can.”

Not to say that books aren’t still a focus, but they are a lot easier to find. With the library app Libby, one can get all their library books online with their library card number.

The Western District Library has put their focus on the community and bringing people together. “It’s not a ‘shh’ library where you don’t hear conversation. It’s a comfort zone,” Veyette said. Books aren’t all that the library has to offer, either.

“We have much more available within the library walls than just books,” Bailey said. Inside the library, though, she says, “We’re a safe place people can come and that’s what we’re striving for.”

As such, the Western District Library is finding ways to stay involved in the community. They have a plethora of events available for the curious adult as well as the eager child. For the little ones, every Wednesday at 10 a.m. is Story Time where they will read some stories and then do an activity afterwards. While this event does not have an age limit, it is normally attended by children who are not yet of school-going age.

Brooke Veyette, the children’s librarian, has put together an event on Fridays from 4:00-5:30 that she calls Tinker Friday. This is where children are allowed to let out their more destructive tendencies on electronics, only here the destruction is informational. The kids get to dismantle these electronics and see how they tick, what makes them work, and what they look like on the inside. They’ve taken apart things like a typewriter, a fax machine and an Xbox. The tools are provided.

Tween club is once a month for fifth through eighth grade. They have done crafts and food-related activities. Brooke Veyette says she tries to make them different every time to appeal to a broader range of kids.

In summer, which is fast approaching, the kids are encouraged to attend Summer Reading which is the first and second month of summer break. In the past, they’ve brought in magicians and bubble performers, and artists who’ve done balloon twisting.

Brooke Veyette said she had “big plans this summer” and she was “hoping to have a few things the kids haven’t seen around here before.”

This was the first times they’d had a Winter Reading program. It hasn’t gained as much ground as the Summer Reading yet. It is similar to Summer Reading but condensed to two weeks. Brooke Veyette brought in a bubble performer. They had a gingerbread building contest another day. To kick off the first night was a showing of the classic Christmas movie “Elf.” Just like Summer Reading, they had reading logs and prizes for Winter Reading as well.

Adult programs are typically held once a month. The Orion High School Robotic Team has given a presentation before. Last month the library had quilting plates. For March, the library will have tickets available from the library for Bucktown Revue. Next month a beekeeper will speak about the trials and rewards of keeping bees., perfect for summer and spring as more bees appear.

Georgia Veyette, who oversees scheduling events, said, “I try to do a good mix so that I’m meeting the needs of multiple patrons.” Her philosophy for programming is to have something for everyone.

These events are open to anyone who would like to attend. All the times and dates can be found on the website and Facebook page. More specific dates and times will be released as the events get closer. Flyers might even be spotted around Orion, the closer it gets to the date.

For more information, or to see the upcoming events, the website is www.westerndistrictlibrary.org and the Facebook page is @WesternDistrictLibrary.