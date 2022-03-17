Who are the buyers and sellers in Henry County?

compiled by Susan DeVilder

Ronald and Delores Cafer to Ryan Woodward, 8211 N. 1800th Ave., Geneseo, $166,000

Larry and Bonnie Calef to Noland Thomson, 811 NE 3rd Ave., Galva, $150,500

Frank VerBaker to Chelsea Smith, 26833 W. State Rd., Kewanee, $25,000

Bank of NY Mellon Trust Company to Shelly Hawk, 326 7th St Colona, $65,000

Cansada Pierce to William Murphy, 544 Greenview Ave., Colona, $75,000

James and Katherine Crozier to Kyle DeFauw, 22966 E. 1680 St. Geneseo, $160,500

Calib Ingle to Emily Kyser, 209 E. Church St., Kewanee, $66,000

Ronald Werkheiser to Ryan Werkheiser, 500 N. 2100 E., Galva Township, Kewanee, $71,000

Paticia Griggs to Mercaydeez Elias and Bradley Yelm, 35 NE 6th St., Galva, $100,000

Christopher Johnson to Nathan Stout, 216 N. Depot St., Annaway, $70,000

McCallum Real Estate LLC to Thomas and Michell Lathrop, 541 N. Russell Ave., Geneseo, $87,000

Sheryl Plumley to Broderick Barnhart, 335 N. Vail St., Geneseo, $100,000

James Frankowski to Grant Myers and Ashlyn Ince, 621 E. Locust St., Geneseo, $205,000

Jacob and Kelly Brants to Donna Talley and William Talley Jr., 327 Main St., Hooppole, $48,000

Reiling Investments LLC to Kyle Reiling and Priscilla Reilling, Lot 1 of Reiling Subdivision, being a part of the NE Quarter of Section 31, Township 17 North, Range 4 East of the 4th Principal Meridian, Henry County, $103,500