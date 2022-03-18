Orion Village board asked to consider drainage issue on First Street and 10th Ave

Mindy Carls

Surveyors are placing flags on Fifth Street, a sign that preparation of a plan for its renovation are underway, Trustee Neal Nelson told Orion village board members on Monday, March 7.

He asked property owners to leave the flags where they are.

Nelson cautioned drivers to be careful going over rough railroad crossings, which are affected by spring thaw.

Jason West, owner of West Concrete, asked what the village could do about drainage issues on his property at First Street and 10th Avenue. He plans to erect one building and possibly two.

The whole west end of Orion drains onto his property, West said.

The problem is that a 62-inch tube drains into a 42-inch tube under 10th Avenue and then onto his property, West said. If he put in a new tube, and then the village replaced its tube under 10th Avenue, he would need to install another tube.

West asked if Street Superintendent Neil Dahl could check the condition of the village’s tube to determine how soon it might need to be replaced.

Dahl said he had no idea why the village installed a smaller tube to receive water from a larger tube on the Larson’s Body Shop property.

West asked about using TIF revenue. His new building and the lot it’s on have been assessed at $330,000. Construction begins Monday, April 11.

Trustee Mel Drucker pointed out West did buy the property knowing water flowed through there.

“We have to be very careful about opening a large can of worms we can’t control,” Trustee Bob Mitton said. Many residents have water problems.

TIF money couldn’t be used for residences, West said.

In other business

• The board will open its landscape waste site on Fourth Street from 8 to 10 a.m. on Saturdays from April 9 through May 28. Monday dates will be announced later.

• The board approved a request from Dan Lees to adjust a property line between a lot he owns and a lot that Nathan Hall owns in the 1100 block of First Street. Village Attorney John Ames said it was not necessary to have the Plan Commission and Zoning Board of Appeals review the request.

• Village officials are meeting with school district officials to decide who maintains the varsity baseball diamond in Love Park.

• Nelson said the Orion Educational Foundation will reserve Central Park for its fundraising gala on Aug. 20. The group will bring tables from Love Park. No street closures will be required. A one-day liquor license will be requested.