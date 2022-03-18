State Farm Good Neighbor grants presented in Geneseo

Claudia Loucks

Geneseo State Farm agent Bethany Winkleman continues with the agency’s motto of “good deeds,” and recently spearheaded efforts to secure the company’s Good Neighbor grants for three local organizations and programs.

A total of $10,000 in grant money recently was presented by Winkleman to representatives of the Geneseo Chamber of Commerce, $5,000; Geneseo Park District Foundation, $2,500; and Inspire Continuing Care, $2,500.

The funds, provided by the State Farm Good Neighbor philanthropy program, were earmarked for the projects.

Winkleman said Good Neighbor grants are dedicated to help build safer, stronger, and better educated communities across the United States…”We focus on safety, community development, economic empowerment and education.”

“State Farm cares about what happens outside of where we work,” she said. “That is why we team up with schools and organizations to help build safer, stronger and better educated communities across the United States.”

The Good Neighbor Citizenship grant program does just that, focusing on the areas of safety, community development, economic empowerment and education across the United States, Winkleman added.

“At State Farm, we make it our business to be like a good neighbor, with actions speaking louder than words,” she said. “Good, supportive neighborhoods are the foundation of a strong society, and the three recipient organizations of the grant money definitely stride to make our local communities a better place to live.”

GENESEO CHAMBER OF COMMERCE GRANT

In making the check presentation to Zack Sullivan, executive director of the Geneseo Chamber of Commerce, Winkleman said, “As an organization that helps to advance business within the community we found that the Chamber could use the funds to help with education for local businesses. To see businesses thrive in the community is important to the future of Geneseo and local communities. We are happy to help support ‘Lunch and Learn’ programs, provide resources to business owners, and host the fall business breakfast.”

In response, Sullivan said, “The Geneseo Chamber of Commerce plans to use the grant toward programming that strengthens and educates Geneseo’s small business community. This programming will include networking events and educational roundtables with topics ranging from improving a company’s online presence to unemployment issues. The grant also supports the Geneseo Chamber’s annual Fall Breakfast event, which features commentary from area business and community leaders.”

“State Farm – Bethany Winkleman Agency has been such a strong supporter of the Geneseo Chamber and our mission to provide support to our small business community,” Sullivan added. “State Farm’s continued support has helped the Geneseo Chamber grow and provides resources for local business to succeed. Many thanks to Bethany and everyone at State Farm for helping to make this grant possible.”

GENESEO PARK DISTRICT FOUNDATION GRANT

Winkleman presented Andrew Thurman, executive director of the Geneseo Park District, with a check in the amount of $2,500 and said, “Whether it’s offering free swim, free family fun days, health seminars, and water safety courses this non-profit organization is focused on enriching the community while educating students and adults. We are thankful for this organization in the community and we look forward to what the Foundation will do to enrich the programs.”

In response, Thurman said, “This money will help provide participants a reduced cost to the program that we would charge and help to build back our numbers to maintain a lower cost program with more kids participating. This money will also help us pay our instructors to maintain a proper student to instructor ratio.”

INSPIRE CONTINUING CARE GRANT

Winkleman presented Jenn Johnson, director of Inspire Continuing Care, with a check in the amount of $2,500 and said, “With the mission of providing an opportunity for post high school young adults their continuing access to social, emotional and physical enrichment and well-being, we are thrilled to help! ICC strives to continue education and will use these funds to enrich lives. To see all of the good that this organization does we truly think of them as a good neighbor partner within the community.”

In response, Johnson shared the plans for the funds from the State Farm grant include creating an accessible, trellis garden area…”This wheelchair –accessible vegetable garden will be located on the north side of the building (The Vic) and will feature 3-4 arched trellises over a paved sidewalk, which will create a ‘tunnel’ of plants that can be easily tended from a wheelchair or standing position.”

“ICC looks forward to sharing our ‘home’-grown vegetables with the local food pantry,” she said.

“Another feature of the trellis garden area will be two 48-inch square picnic tables with detached benches that can be easily rearranged to accommodate a variety of seating styles,” Johnson said. “This will create an inviting outdoor gathering space where ICC participants can greet and host community friends while enjoying the ‘front yard’ of our location in the heart of our community’s historic downtown district.”