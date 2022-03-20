Live coverage of Illinois Senior all-Star Games

Ali Rapps, left; Kammie Ludwig and Jordan Porter, the three seniors on the Geneseo Lady Leafs Basketball Team, have been invited to play in the 2022 Iowa-Illinois Senior All-Star Game. The girls’ game is at 6 p.m. on Monday, March 21, at Augustana College’s Carver Center in Rock Island. The boys’ All-Star game will begin after the girls’ game, at approximately 7:30 p.m., on March 21. The event features an Iowa vs. Illinois format, and includes the top 12 senior girls and top 12 senior boys from both sides of the Mississippi River in the Quad Cities. Seniors are selected to the all-league teams by conference coaches in the Western Big 6 and the Mississippi Athletic. The event dates back more than two decades and the coaches and media will select an All-Star MVP, who will be recognized and earn a commemorative basketball.

MOLINE, IL – MARCH 18, 2022 – Mediacom Communications will provide live television and streaming coverage to spotlight the area’s top senior girls’ and boys’ basketball players as they compete in the 2022 Pepsi Iowa-Illinois Senior All-Star Games.

The All-star Games take place at Augustana’s Carver Center on Monday evening, March 21, starting at 6:00 pm. The return to live-action competition follows a two-year pause during the pandemic

For both girls and boys, the All-Star games will feature 12-player rosters made up of all-conference seniors from MAC conference schools in Iowa and Western Big 6 conference schools in Illinois. A three-point shooting contest will be held during the halftime break of the girl’s game, and a slam dunk contest will take place during the boy’s game halftime. Mediacom’s live coverage will include all events and will be televised to video subscribers on MC22 (ch. 722). Fans can also choose to watch the live online stream at MC22.net.

Event organizers describe the All-Star Games as the “last blast” for local senior student-athletes and high school basketball fans. Played under college rules using college officials, the competition is a tradition that was started in the 1990s by former Augustana assistant coach and Davenport Central coach Ray Swetalla.

For fans unable to watch the live action on March 21, complete replays will be televised on MC22. More information about MC22 television schedules can be found at MC22.net.

