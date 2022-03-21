Bishop Hill to host Spring Fling weekend

staff writer

The shops, restaurants, and museums of Bishop Hill will be welcoming spring with a Spring Fling Weekend on April 1-3. A variety of discounts and sale offers can be found at participating businesses and restaurants during normal business hours. After a day of shopping, stop by the Filling Station on Friday or the Colony Inn for a tasty dinner. Visitors who collect signatures from 6 of the shops or museums will be entered into a drawing for a gift basket at the Colony Store. Signature forms can be picked up from any of the shops and museums. The drawing will be Sunday at 3:30 and you do not have to be present to win.

Visitors are invited to participate in the activities found around town.

· The Bishop Hill State Museum will have a Volunteer Fair on Saturday from 1-3 with information on how you can help this historic village.

· The Vasa National Archive will have make and take hobby horses for $5 and an arena to test out your new mount. Event begins on Saturday 10 – 4 and will continue on Sunday 11-3 while supplies last.

· The Bishop Hill Creative Commons will have third annual Bishop Hill Book Fair on Saturday April 2nd, from 11 am - 4 pm.

· On Saturday and Sunday, Line of Sight Studios will be doing Easter Bunny Photos, Crafts and More. They have $5 Make Your Own picture frame & photo with the Easter Bunny. As well as a $50 Walk-in Special on Family Spring/Easter Portraits. They are also hosting a "Encouraging Dreams Runway Show" Saturday the 2nd from 4pm - 5:30pm for all ages.

The Bishop Hill Arts Council hopes you will come out and show support for the businesses and museums that keep this treasured community alive. Contact Kathy at the Vasa National Archives, VasaArchivist@gmail.com or 309-927-3898, if you have any questions.