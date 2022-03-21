Geneseo indoor Farmers Market

Claudia Loucks

The Springtime Geneseo Farmer’s Market will be from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, April 9, in the Activity Room at the Geneseo Community Center, 541 East North St. Public is invited to shop or browse items from vendors that include home-raised meat products, homemade baked goods, canning and seasonings, in addition to craft items ranging from household, decorative, personal accessories and more. Jill Darin is the coordinator of the Geneseo Farmer’s Market.