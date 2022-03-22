Dollar Fresh Market opens in Geneseo

Claudia Loucks

Dollar Fresh Market opened its doors for business on Friday, March 18, 2022, at 2181 South Oakwood Ave., Geneseo, in the former Save-A-Lot building, at the south edge of Geneseo.

Zack Sullivan, executive director of the Geneseo Chamber of Commerce was in charge of the ribbon cutting to officially open the market in Geneseo.

Amy Kramer, District Store Director, said “The Geneseo Dollar Fresh Market will be open for customers from 7 a .m. to 9 p.m. seven days a week, Sunday through Saturday. Crystal Jagers is the store manager of the Geneseo Dollar Fresh.

Amy Kramer, Dollar Fresh Market District Store Director, was in Geneseo for the opening and said, “We had a great grand opening and we are super excited to be part of the Geneseo community.”

She said Dollar Fresh markets are designed for smaller communities and serve an assortment of fresh products at low prices, including a full selection of grocery items, a bakery section with a variety of baked goods, a Wall of Value treasure hunt which features items at special prices; and easy solution take-and-heat home meal offerings.

The Geneseo Dollar Fresh Market is the first in Illinois. The first market opened in 2018 in Iowa and currently there are 24 locations operating in Illinois, Iowa, Missouri, Minnesota, Nebraska and South Dakota.

Hy-Vee is the parent company of Dollar Fresh Market.