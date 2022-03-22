Galva Mother's Day cookie fundraiser

Carol Townsend

The Galva: Ready to Grow committee is selling cut out sugar cookies with frosting for $10 per dozen to raise money to buy planters and flowers to put under the signs at the Galva Cemetery.

Order forms are available at the Galva Post office, Hathaway’s or State Bank of Toulon.

The forms are also available from the Ready to Grow committee which includes: Annette Smith, Deb VanDeVelde, Sarah Filson, Pat Emerson, Shirley Crisco, Pat Raley or Shelly Hurd.

Payment must be included with your order form and you can turn it into Shelly Hurd at the State Bank of Toulon. Checks are payable to Galva: Ready to Grow.

Venmo payments are also accepted @Galva:Ready to Grow. Be sure to include your name, phone number and quantity ordered in the memo section.

Your order will include 12 sugar cookie cut-outs along with 3 different colored frostings for decorating.

Cookie pick up times are May 5th from 5-7 p.m. and May 6th from 9 to 11 a.m. at Galva City Hall. Deadline to order is April 20th.