Geneseo-Atkinson food Pantry has new extended hours

The Geneseo-Atkinson Food Pantry has extended hours for clients to visit.

The new schedule:

-Monday – 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

-Tuesday and Thursday – 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

-Friday – 9 a.m. to 12 noon.

The Food Pantry is closed on Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday.

With the new hours, the Food Pantry remains open from 12 noon to 1 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday and Thursday, and is open three hours longer on Mondays to allow for those people who work during the day to visit the facility to receive food, clothing, emergency assistance and for those who want to make donations.

Nicole Freadhoff, assistant director, explained the residents of Geneseo and Atkinson who meet income guidelines may receive food once per month.

She said the Geneseo-Atkinson Food Pantry has been a full choice pantry since September, which means guests who receive food may shop for their own food and personal care items. The number of items they may select is based on the number of people in their household.

The clothing room at the Food Pantry is open to all residents of Geneseo or Atkinson on Monday, Tuesday and Thursday and guest are welcome to shop in the clothing room once a week.

Freadhoff said, the pantry “gratefully accepts monetary, food, clothing, and household item donations during the business hours.”

The Food Pantry is located at 620 West Main St., at the west edge of Geneseo. Items currently needed at the Food Pantry are listed at geneseofoodpantry.org.