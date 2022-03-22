Geneseo student pens "A Book by Me"

Claudia Loucks

ABOUT “A BOOK BY ME” PROGRAM

Deb Bowen is passionate about bringing human stories to life.

Bowen, who lives in Monmouth, is the creator of “A Book by Me,” a program which is a result of her intergenerational storytelling that began in 2003 with three Jewish survivors from the Quad City area meeting with students.

“I fell in love with three Jewish survivors – all women and all named Esther,” she said. “All shared incredible stories of survival.”

That experience is what led her to creating “A Book by Me,” and she said when she finished working with the kids on these three storybooks, Allan Ross from Geneseo, who is director of the local Jewish Federation, asked me to meet concentration camp liberators. He has a list of World War II veterans from the Quad Cities and surrounding area.”

“I was hooked after that, and in addition to the Holocaust series, I added a Hero series and a Human Rights series,” she said. “I have over 100 children’s books, written and illustrated by kids for kids, published with a matching curriculum for the classroom printed in the back of the book.”

Bowen, a Christian, said on occasions she’s found a story first and then a likely student to write and illustrate. Other times she finds the student first and then the story.

She said with the rise in anti-Semitism across the country and around the world, she’s especially excited with a student in the middle of the cornfields, like Paige, who chose to write a Jewish survivor story.

Anyone interested in becoming involved with the writing process or obtaining a book set for a classroom is asked to contact jeanieabbm@gmail.com.

There are many more books in the “A Book by Me” program currently being prepared to be published, Bowen explained, and added, “All writing projects are based on true stories with the potential to teach history, heroism, kindness, compassion and more.”

Bowen has presented her work in synagogues and for community organizations throughout the United States. Her goal is to preserve these stories and the lessons they teach.

Donations for “A Book by Me” may be made to her, in care of the Jewish Federation of the Quad Cities, 2215 East Kimberly Rd., Davenport, Iowa 52807. Checks should be made out to Understanding Works NFP, which is Bowen’s nonprofit organization.

“Currently, there are over a hundred books written by young people, ages 18 and younger, that are available on Amazon link at www.abookbyme.com.

“I feel these stories are important because I want kids to feel compelled to do something for today, and the refugee situation is continuing to happen,” Bowen said.

In addition to being a published author, Bowen also is involved in finding local families to host exchange students and to supervise exchange students staying in the United States.

ABOUT THE BOOK WRITTEN BY PAIGE SWAIN OF GENESEO AND ILLUSTRATED BY GRACIE KRUEGER OF BETTENDORF – INTERVIEW WITH PAIGE SWAIN, DAUGHTER OF ROB AND STACY SWAIN.

The author, Paige Swain, and the illustrator, Gracie Krueger, have not met in person, but were able to compile their book by conversing via Zoom. The two will be at the RutabagA Art Gallery in downtown Geneseo, from 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, April 3, for a book signing. Copies of the book will be available to purchase at the signing.

Geneseo High School sophomore Paige Swain said she chose to write about the Holocaust “because I think it is a very interesting part of history and needs to be remembered.”

She wrote the story for the “A Book by Me” program and said, “The books in the program are for young readers and I thought it would be a good opportunity to share about the Holocaust.”

She titled her book “Triumph Over Tragedy” and her story traces the life of Dr. Irene Butter, who lives in Michigan and is a retired professor.

Swain was able to interview Butter via Zoom during the pandemic.

“I chose to write Irene’s story because she is a very inspiring woman and has made many accomplishments like writing her own book and becoming a well-known peace activist,” the author said.

Butter was in two different concentration camps, one in Germany and one in the Netherlands, when she was between the ages of 5 and 15, and she came to America on her own at the age of 15 after being released from a refugee camp.

“The most interesting part about Irene’s life was her time after the Holocaust,” Swain said. “She managed to start a whole new life from scratch at only 15 years old. She went to college and earned a PhD in economics and became a professor. She also speaks at many conventions about her life and shares stories of other Holocaust survivors as well.”

“I love what she stands for – never being a bystander,” Swain said. “She strongly encourages everyone to stand up and speak for what’s right.”