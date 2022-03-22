Orion Cub Scouts compete at Pinewood Derby

Mindy Carls

When all the racing was over, Orion Cub Scouts were encouraged to keep the cars they built for the Pinewood Derby on Saturday, March 19, in the large gym at C.R. Hanna Elementary School, Orion.

Pack 123 just might hold more races, the leaders said.

Results were:

Pack — 1st, Jace Lerminez. 2nd, Emmet Green. 3rd, Noah Green.

Lion — 1st, Brock Peterson. 2nd, Conner Elpers. 3rd, Owen Pratt.

Tiger — 1st, Noah Green. 2nd, Korbin Litwiler. 3rd, Colton Miller.

Wolf — 1st, Bryce Dahl. 2nd, Noah Bindewald. 3rd, Jimmy Dochterman.

Bear — 1st, Emmet Green. 2nd, Jack Wilbur. 3rd, Grayson Gustafson.

Web — 1st, Jace Lerminez. 2nd, Preston Wood. 3rd, Julius Gelaude.

Adults — 1st, Matt Lerminez.