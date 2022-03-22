Pavement patching to begin on I 74 in Henry County

staff writer

DIXON – The Illinois Department of Transportation announced today that weather permitting, pavement patching on Interstate 74 in Henry County begins Monday, March 21. The work will be from the I-74/I-80/I-280 interchange to the Illinois 81 interchange.

One lane of traffic in each direction will be open at all times during the project. G.M. Sipes Construction Inc. of Rushville is the contractor for the $338,688 project, which is expected to be completed by May 1.

Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area. To avoid the work area, when feasible, use of alternate routes should be considered. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.

