Abilities Plus taking scholarship applications

Kewanee, IL – Abilities Plus announces the availability of one year funding opportunities for adults with intellectual disabilities who wish to attend Abilities Plus day programs, and currently do not receive program funding through the state of Illinois. This would include individuals who have no funding resources, or those who are currently paying privately to attend. The scholarships have been made possible by generous donors, who want to ensure day programs are available to local residents with disabilities who can benefit from Abilities Plus services.

To be considered for the scholarships, applicants must complete and submit an application form by May 6, 2022. Those selected for funding will be notified by July 1, 2022 of the selection committee’s decision. Funded services will be available from July 1, 2022 through June 30, 2023.

To receive a funding scholarship application, please contact Abilities Plus, 1100 North East Street in Kewanee, IL (309) 852-4626 from 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. Monday through Friday or email Julie Landwehr at julie@abilitiesplus.org. If you need assistance completing the application, contact Abilities Plus at least 1 week prior to the deadline, and staff can help with this process. Please contact Abilities Plus if you have any questions or need additional information.