Krystin White - New Executive Director of Orion Main Street

Sarah Reynolds

In January 2022, a new executive director was appointed to Main Street Orion. Her name is Krystin Johnson White.

She grew up in Orion and was educated through the Orion school system until she left for college. She attended the University of Dubuque for graphic design. Upon completion of her degree, she returned to her hometown.

“I didn’t want to stay in a big town,” White said. Orion, to her, is about the people and their investment in the town. “Everyone’s always willing to support the kids and all things Orion and you can walk into any place and there’s always people willing to help you. It’s just a good place to be,” she said.

In addition to her Main Street Orion duties, White also has a full-time job at Stefanini, a global IT outsourcing company, where she works on the sales presentations for their new clients. In the past, she has worked as an ad designer for the Dispatch Argus as well as for a Davenport-based political ad company called Victory Store.

The position of executive director held a unique interest for White.

“Almost everyone in my family is on some sort of board,” White said. Her mother is the president of the Orion Educational Foundation. Her aunt is on the Fall Festival Board and is invested in the Orion Fireworks Festival.

However, this isn’t the only reason White was drawn to the position. She said, “Being in Orion, everybody wants to get their hands into the community.” White was no exception to this feeling. “I can do cool stuff for my kids and their friends and be involved in the community with something that’s good, to help grow it and make it better.”

There have been challenges that the new position has brought.

White said, “The unexpected challenge has been really learning what all this job encompasses and what this role and organization is supposed to be to the community, because there are a lot more aspects of it that are not forward facing.”

However, the job has allowed her to interact with the people of Orion and that has been a highlight. White said, “Talking to people and figuring out what their ideas and seeing people be excited about the new things we are planning, and just the ability to come up with new ideas has been a lot of fun.”

White intends to keep all of the previous in-person events, even though they might see changes and modifications because of COVID. She plans to start doing a business and community engagement activity every month as well. White describes them as “fun events that get people talking and also promote the businesses that are members. It gets their name out there to a decent amount of people who might not have realized what businesses were members beforehand.”

This month, March, the activity was Main Street Madness, a nod to March Madness. Here, the businesses of Main Street Orion are pitted against one another in brackets and the winner is selected via coin toss. First Baptist Church was the ultimate winner, and Hepner Insurance and The O Kitchen and Tap were the other finalists.

Next month, April, will involve a spring bingo and scavenger hunt mashup.

The biggest area that White intends to focus on is the historic preservation and economic development of Orion. “We have a lot of empty spaces up here so we’re going to try to get new businesses in there,” she said.

She also wants to push industry to the businesses already established. She plans to so this with special events, such as the bingo scavenger hunt. There is also a façade grant available for the preservation and refurbishment of the storefronts on Main Street Orion.

An important thing in business is people. It is one of the things that leads White to take this position. White said, “We’re always looking for volunteers, new board members and fun ideas, new business members or individual supporters.”

She is available through her email director@mainstreetorion.com or through their Facebook page @MainStreetOrion.