Orion accepts bids for school projects

Mindy Carls

The Orion schools will receive $5.75 million in renovations starting this year.

School board members approved $3.66 million in bid packages for the work at Orion High School and C.R. Hanna Elementary School on Friday, March 18.

The board already had approved a bid from Northwest Mechanical for $1.16 million in HVAC work at Orion Middle School.

Design fees, surveys, soil testing, construction management fees, insurance and contingency fees are included in the $5.75 million total.

Bid packages approved Friday are:

• BMC Contracting, $217,605 for site work and concrete.

• ATCO, $254,400 for masonry.

• Bill Bruce Builders, $1.19 million for general trades.

• Sterling Commercial Roofing, $283,000 for roofing and sheet metal.

• East Moline Glass, $162,300 for aluminum storefront.

• Allied Construction Services, $298,349 for gypsum board.

• Allied Construction Services, $224,070, flooring.

• Builders Sales and Service, $61,515, painting.

• Petersen Plumbing, $604,000, mechanical.

• Lakewood Electric, $363,764, electrical.

The board earlier approved $6.2 million in working cash plus $450,000 in ESSR funds to finance the projects.

Superintendent Joe Blessman said even with issuing new working cash bonds for $5 million, the property tax rate is going down three cents. The district had saved $1.2 million in the working cash funds before issuing the bonds.