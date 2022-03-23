Orion schools prep for renovation

Mindy Carls

Jeff Sandberg of Legat Architecture and Bill Bruce of Bruce Builders reviewed proposed building projects for Orion school board members on Wednesday, March 16.

Orion High School projects include building a secure entrance, adding a conference room and a nurse’s room with space to lie down to the office area and renovating the commons and restrooms.

At C.R. Hanna Elementary School, work will include building a secure entrance, bringing the social worker’s office into the office area, removing the stage to make room for a social worker, so, repurposing two classrooms into STEM classrooms, adding a flex classroom and an early learning center, and updating restrooms.

The early learning program currently is using a trailer for classes, and once the new classroom inside C.R. Hanna is complete, the pre-school staff can keep the trailer for storage, Superintendent Joe Blessman said.

The board had a special meeting on Friday, March 18, to select the successful bidders. Please see separate story.

Northwest Mechanical already has been approved as the bidder on the HVAC systems at Orion Middle School.

Personnel changes

Sean Shepard resigned as a sixth grade math teacher, and the board approved the transfer of OHS math teacher Abby Thomsen to OMS. She resigned as dean of students at the high school.

The board hired Dana Dunnett as a special education teacher at OHS.

Board members accepted the resignation of Shannon Edmunds as special education bus monitor and mail delivery run driver, effective March 10, and hired Rachel Blackert to fill the vacancies.

Also accepted were the resignations of Rhonda Cook as a cook. and Tara Stropes as a paraprofessional at OHS.

Hired were Scott Briney, high school head girls track coach; Laurel Dean, school nurse, and Ashley Krup, part-time custodian.

In other business

• Orion Athletic Booster Club, now celebrating its 50th year, may have to disband if new officers are not found. The organization provides all new uniforms and organizes concession stands throughout the year.

• Principal Chad Bahnks reported 93 percent of OMS students participate in at least one school activity.

• The board approved leasing a new Thomas school bus for five years, with an option to purchase at the end.

• C.R. Hanna is preparing for kindergarten roundup from 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 6, Principal R.C. Lowe said.

• Representing Orion Music Boosters, Autumn Manning announced third, fourth and fifth graders from C.R. Hanna will present a spring art show and music festival at 6:30 p.m. Friday, April 8, in the main gym at OHS.

• Having students at music boosters meetings has been beneficial, Manning said. The students planned and carried out a pasta dinner that brought 255 diners to Maple Street Grill for a fundraiser.