Songwriter Showcase in Bishop Hill

BISHOP HILL, Illinois—Three songwriters will perform an eclectic showcase Sunday, March 27th at Bishop Hill Creative Commons, located at 309 N. Bishop Hill St, Bishop Hill, IL. The show will begin with a potluck dinner at 6PM, with music starting at 7PM, and is open to guests of all ages. A $20-30 donation is suggested. Below is a quick introduction to each performer.

Crys Matthews:

Already being hailed as “the next Woody Guthrie,” DC resident Crys Matthews is among the brightest stars of the new generation of social justice music-makers . A powerful lyricist whose songs of compassionate dissent reflect her lived experience as what she lightheartedly calls "the poster-child for intersectionality," Justin Hiltner of Bluegrass Situation called Matthews’s gift "a reminder of what beauty can occur when we bridge those divides."

Heather Mae:

Unfazed by what a typical pop artist today is “supposed” to look or sound like, Heather Mae, an award-winning songwriter whose evocative vocals and rhythmic piano style call to mind artists like Stevie Nicks and Sara Bareilles, creates intoxicating music that tackles complex topics surrounding mental health, LGBTQ+ issues, self-love, racial injustice, social inequality, and women’s rights. Inspired by her own personal experiences and identities - a queer, plus size woman living with Bipolar Disorder - Mae is an on-fire musical and emotional experience.

David Singley:

David Singley is a songwriter in one the great arts and music epicenters of the Midwest: Minneapolis. As a guitarist schooled in the jazz tradition at Berklee and Indiana, Singley found a comfortable flexibility between proficiency and flow. He has since accompanied an array of notable musicians in numerous genres, performing for over 40 years. Decades of investigating different points-of-view led Singley to create an album of his own design. This diverse collection of songs is woven together by skilled craftsmanship in rock, country, and jazz.