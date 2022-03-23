Tickets available for St. Malachy's Car Party

Claudia Loucks

More than 40 years ago, the Parents Club of St. Malachy’s School in Geneseo created an event in an effort to raise funds for new programs and to enhance existing programs at the school, and that was the beginning of the annual Car Party.

This year’s Car Party, with a theme of “Masquerade Ball,” is open to the public and festivities begin at 5 p.m. on Saturday, April 23, at the church.

Tickets are still available for the event at a cost of $150 which includes dinner for two and a chance to win a grand prize of $10,000. Winners do not need to be present to win. Tickets can be reserved by emailing carpartytickets@gmail.com and anyone reserving a ticket is asked to include the name/names to be listed for the ticket and whether or not they plan to attend in person. For more information, email carpartytickets@gmail.com.

Information updates are posted on the St. Malachy Car Party Face book page. Donations can be made by visiting https://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted button id=LM63FfV28F59KJ.

Committee members shared a bit of history about the car party which states:

“I 1974, a newly-formed St. Malachy Parents Club held a fundraiser where 200 tickets were sold for $26 each and the winner received a new car! Hence the iconic name ‘Car Party’.

From the early days of the banquet room of The Deck (complete with new car sitting poolside) to Stoney Creek Inn, the Car Party has become the signature fundraiser of the school. The event is now held in the St. Malachy Parish Hall in Geneseo.

Car Party sells 200 draw-down tickets and the winner takes home an amazing prize of $10,000. In keeping with the Car Party tradition, in lieu of the monetary prize, a car voucher in the same amount can be issued to purchase a car at dealer cost at Turpin Motors of Geneseo, Illinois.”