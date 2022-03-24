Annawan School Board sets 2022 Graduation

Claudia Loucks

Commencement exercises for Annawan High School seniors will be at 2 pm on Sunday, May 15,

At the meeting March 16, the board approved the dates for both high school graduation and for eighth grade promotion to be at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, May 2.

The board also approved rehiring all certified and non-certified staff as presented and Nordstrom said, “I am excited to have all staff returning for the 2021-2022 school year and they continue to do a great job for our students and our entire district.”

In other business, the board:

-Approved an early graduation request in December for Hunter Murray providing all graduation requirements are fulfilled.

-Approved funds use Plan for the 2021-2022 American Rescue Plan (ESSER III) which Nordstrom explained is money used to create healthy learning environments that promote social distancing, personal hygiene, sanitizing efforts and safety.

-Approved the resignations of Gina Peterson as a summer weight room supervisor and the resignation of Brad Hulick as a junior high boys’ basketball coach.

-Approved the resignation of Ryan Hartsock, who teaches physical education, for the end of the 2021-2022 school year.