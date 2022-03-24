Looking Back Cambridge

compiled by Lisa Samuelson

15 Years Ago

March 29, 2007

Approximately 160 people attended the Cambridge Main Street Salad Luncheon and Style Show, March 25, at the Cambridge Community Hall. Fashions from Four Seasons and Farm and Fleet in Geneseo were featured. Natalie Schieferdecker models an outfit from Four Seasons in Geneseo. Other models included Karen Hutchinson, Deb Yarger, Donna VanDyke, Chris Nelson, Leanna Walsh, Jo Lea Holevoet, Gladys Smith, Ellis Stackhouse and Laurel Whitford. Children who modeled were Olivia McDonough, Madison Swanson, Logan Nodine and Kodi Strope.

The Cambridge American Legion Auxiliary draped the charter in memory of Marjorie Lamb who died Dec. 3, 2006. Present for the ceremony was Bess Anderson, Jackie Booker, daughter of Marjorie Lamb, and Francis Johnston.

Daniel R. Whitord, a senior majoring in English and sociology, is among 824 students to the fall term, dean’s list at Augustana College, Rock Island.

Bright Beginnings and Beginnings at Home will host an Easter Egg Hunt at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 31 at the Cambridge Elementary School. Filling Easter eggs with candy are second graders Hanna Thompson, Colton Frank and Logan Brink.

25 Years Ago

March 27, 1997

Travis Morse, son of Pat and Larry Morse of Lynn Center, has received an academic scholarship valued at up to $2,500 toward tuition for two years at Southern Illinois University at Carbondale.

Debra Blackert of Cambridge has been named a winner in a national livestock judging contest sponsored by Farming magazine. She was among thousands of entrants who competed in the Jersey dairy cow class judging contest. Mrs. Blackert placed first in the women’s division of the contest, winning a hindquarter.

Marty Lucas, Assistant Director of the Illinois Main Street Program, held a question and answer session for residents on options available to Cambridge if the village decides to participate in the Main Street Program. The meeting, another step towards downtown revitalization efforts, was held Monday, March 24 at the Cambridge Public Library.

Cambridge community-wide yard sales will be held Saturday, May 10. Those wanting to participated contact the Village Clerk’s office by Wednesday, April 30.

50 Years Ago

March 30, 1972

The Cambridge Men’s Club during a luncheon meeting Monday, made plans to honor members of the National Honor Society April 10, The students will be guests at the luncheon that day in the American Legion hall.

Yes, this is a real Easter bunny Mary and Jay Winefordner gave this rabbit to their mother last Easter. It was only a tiny baby then, but look at him now. His diet consists of milk, pellets and hay. Arthur will not touch a drop of water. This winter he was brought in to live in the basement because of cold weather. At meal time they would give him a holler and up the steps he would come.

Betty Griffin, a student in the 7th and 8th grade division of the Cambridge grade school, was presented a certificate for being the third place winner in the art contest of the Illinois Federation of Women’s Clubs.

The name of Craig D. Peterson was placed on the Dean’s List at Illinois State University, Normal, for high academic achievement during the first semester, 1971-1972.

100 Years

March 30, 1922

Miss Carrie Atkinson of Davenport spent Sunday at the home of her mother, Mrs. Frank Lagertef.

The Social Hour Club meet at the home of Mrs. Hinman April 4th. Mrs. Rogers, Mrs. Claire Ringle and Mrs. Wm. Ringle will read.

Oscar Hammerstrom returned last Friday from Chicago, where he had been with a carload of hogs of his own raising.