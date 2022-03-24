Looking Back Galva

compiled by Lisa Samuelson

15 Years Ago

March 30, 2007

Big River Resources may build a multi-million dollar pipeline water line from Putnam to Galva that could negate the need for a line from Galesburg proposed earlier by Galva city officials. If water testing proves favorable, Big River will pursue an $8 million to $12 million water line that would provide 1.2 million gallons of water daily to Big River’s proposed Galva Ethanol plant. Galva and municipalities along the 35 mile route from Putnam could also tap into the line.

The 2007 Galva Yard Sale Day in Saturday, June 16. That date coincides with this year’s “More on 34” yard sales. Which are June 16 and 17.

Evening yoga classes are being held each Tuesday night from 6:30 to 7:30 for the next seven weeks at the Galva Arts Council Building in downtown Galva.

Galva News Advertising Manager Kelly Duke has been named 2006 Advertising Representative of the Year for weekly newspapers who are members of the Illinois Press Association (IPA). Duke was announced as winner of the award Thursday at the IPA’s annual Advertising and Marketing Convention at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Springfield.

25 Years Ago

March 26, 1997

The AlWood School Board approved employment of David Holmes as the new principal at AlWood Junior/Senior High School, effective Aug. 1 for the 1997-98 school year. Salary for the 11 month position was set at $49,000 and the action changes Holme’s interim principal status, a position he held this years.

Members of the Black Hawk Community Theatre cast for the upcoming play “Funny Money” are co-producer Veronique Ahearn, Tom Sutor, set designer Pete Hillier, Jeff Johnson, Rob Clark, director Clyde Walter, Mick Peed co-producer Margot Wicklander, Ron Kemp, Chris Bumann and Gary Peterson.

Galva High School ag students Jackie Smith, Erin VanDeVelde, Amber White, Crystal Campbell, Teresa Pettit checked on several of the flowers in the GHS greenhouse last Monday afternoon. The flowers were planted last month by members of the Artrain Company’s Coming Committee. The five girls have been monitoring the growth of the flowers and will continue to do so.

An Easter egg hunt is being planned for area children by the Woodhull-Alpha Jaycees. Ready for the fun is Andrew, Ella and Cameron Teel, Chase Adamson, all of Alpha. The event will be Saturday, March 29 at 1 p.m. at the Woodhull park. Children up to third grade are invited to participate and in case of bad weather, the egg hunt will be in the junior high gym.

50 Years Ago

March 30, 1972

A kite capture by a snow covered tree in Wiley Park stands as a reminder of warmer days gone by this spring. Predictions Tuesday night of snow on the way came true and residents woke up to find everything clothed in white.

The city council completed action begun over a year ago by passing a mobile home park ordinance Tuesday night that establishes standards for such residential areas.

A dance will be held at the Galva teen Center on Saturday night featuring the “Pepperidgge” band. It will be held from 7:30 to 10 p.m. Cost to members is one dollar and $1.25 to those who are not members.

Scott Johnson has a good chance at breaking the school record in the 100 yard dash this year according to coach Don Kord. Johnson holds the school record. Johnson holds the school record for the 440 last year.

100 Years Ago

March 30, 1922

The Y,W, council of the Woman’s Club enjoyed a pot luck luncheon this noon in the Y.M. Club rooms. After the luncheon a business session was held.

Alvin Forstrom is painting the farm home of Albert Cromien, northeast of this city. The interior of the residence is also being redecorated.

O.W. Mason, of Buda (Republican candidate for the state legislature in this district) was calling on the voters in this community today. Mr. Mason has a number of friends in Galva.

Orville Morse, who has been employed at the Hartley Pharmacy for the past 2 ½ years, has accepted a position with Harry Craig who will soon open a new drug store here. The store will be located in the McFadden building on South Exchange street, which is now being redecorated.