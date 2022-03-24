Looking Back Geneseo

compiled by Linda Flatt

15 Years Ago

March 30, 2007

The late Dale Lodge was a tireless campaigner for community causes. Most recently, he led the fund drive to acquire park space in Country Manor. The ending result — the Dale and Anne Lodge Community Park — will eventually serve as an access point to the Hennepin Canal bike trail.

Though the shelves of Geneseo Public Library contain approximately 49,000 items, patrons soon will have access to more, than 8.4 million items. A new electronic library catalog, dubbed "PrairieCat" will launch April 2.

25 Years Ago

March 28, 1997

Augustana Flute Choir Concert, the Viola Extravaganza and the 20th Century Music Concert will be presented to the public free of charge at Wallenberg Hall in Denkman Memorial Building. Janet Stodd of Geneseo will direct the flute choir.

A year ago. First Presbyterian Church remodeled its sanctuary. Now, the instrumental portion of the church has had its turn. The church recently used funds from a bequest to purchase a new Allen digital computer organ. Greg Wolf is the organist.

50 Years Ago

March 23, 1972

Delegates of the Geneseo Youth Federation have been meeting to plan the Easter sunrise service to be held this year at 6 a.m. April 2 at the First United Methodist Church.

A Richmond Hill Museum Board was formed and officers elected during a public meeting Monday evening in the Council Chambers.

100 Years Ago

March 24, 1922

The Ladies Aid Society of the Congregational Church will sponsor an entertainment, at which Mrs. Alice Colby Ramsay will read “The Washington who made us,” by Percy MacKaye on Friday evening. Admission will be 35 cents adults, 25 cents children.

While the interest in our Township high school athletics seems to be intense and widespread, there is not so much interest shown in other fields of endeavor carried on by the high school faculty. These other endeavors ought to call forth as much sympathy and support as basketball and football.