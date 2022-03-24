Looking Back Orion

compiled by Lisa Samuelson

15 Years Ago

March 29,2007

Orion High School principal Ron Harris announces a $1,000 donation from Mike Schilinger to the Orion Educational Foundation at the Spring Gala on Friday, March 23.

Young girls enjoy Main Street Orion’s Daddy-Daughter Dance in 2005. This year the annual dance will be from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Sunday, April 15, at the Orion High School commons. Girls ages three through sixth grade are invited to attend with father, grandfather, uncles or even big brother. The evening will include refreshments, dancing, entertainment and photos

Hannah Frenell struck out 11 of the 15 batters she faced to lead Orion to a 10-0 victory over Alexis United in varsity softball on Thursday, March 22, at Charger Field.

Orion graduate Becky Rehn has received her third letter for women’s basketball at Augustana College, Rock Island.

25 Years Ago

April 4, 1972

Orion Area Chamber of Commerce has selected Saturday, June 14 as the date of the Seventh Annual Community Garage Sale.

Victoria King, daughter of Irene and Lynn Conklen and Ray Redecker, all of Andover, was recently named to Who’s Who at Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee.

Irene Buller of Orion was the winner of the recent St. Paul Lutheran High School Youth Group raffle. Her prize was Isabel Bloom’s “Boys With Rabbits.” The proceeds from the raffle

went to the youth group to help finance a trip to the E.L.C.A. Youth Gathering to be held in New Orleans, Louisiana in July.

According to lunchroom authorities in the Orion School District, none of the fruit distributed last week by the USDA allegedly containing the hepatitis A virus delivered to Orion schools.

50 Years Ago

March 30, 1922

Glenn Norton went to the tri-citied last Tuesday on business returning later that evening.

Mr. and Mrs. Levi Mealman went to Sherrard last Thursday evening attend services at the union church of that place.

Miss Ruby Sundeen, a welfare worker from Peoria, was in Orion on business Tuesday and visited her friend, Mrs. Wm. Frost.

Mrs. F. V. Samuelson has been confined to her bed the last two weeks with influenza. She is reported considerably better and hopes to be up within a few days.