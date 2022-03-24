News Briefs

Geneseo Republic

March 31 Career Fair at Black Hawk QC Campus

Visit dozens of employers from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, March 31 at the 2022 Career Fair at Black Hawk College.

Dress professionally and bring plenty of résumés! The fair is free for job seekers and open to the public.

The Career Fair will be at the college’s Quad-Cities Campus, 6600 34th Ave., Moline, in the gym in Building 3. Job seekers should park in Lot 2 off 34th Avenue.

Employers will be from a variety of fields, including banking/finance, health care, police/military and youth programs.

For more information, call BHC Career Services at 309-796-5626 or visit www.bhc.edu/careerfair for details and a list of participating employers.

BHC's Ag Visit Day

Do you want to study agriculture? Auto or ag mechanics? Equestrian/horse science? Veterinary assisting/technology? Welding? Learn more about Black Hawk College’s agriculture programs Friday, April 8 at Spring Ag Visit Day.

Prospective students and their parents can meet faculty members and competitive team coaches, take a campus tour, and hear about campus life from Student Ambassadors.

Ag Visit Day will be from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the college’s East Campus five miles south of Kewanee. Lunch will be provided. RSVP by Friday, April 1 at www.bhc.edu/agvisitday.

Vaccine Clinic at Geneseo Public Library

Last covid vaccination clinic at the Geneseo Public Library District. Event will be held March 26, 2022 from 10:00 am - Noon.

This clinic offers covid vaccinations and booster shots. Children and Adults are welcome!

Bureau County Fairgrounds to host Spring Craft & Vendor Show

The Bureau County Fairgrounds in Princeton will be hosting a Spring Craft & Vendor Show in conjunction with the Flea Market April 9th from 8 am to 2 pm. interested vendors please see www.bureaucountyfair.com or call 815-303-2905 for more information.

Upcoming Blood Drives and locations

3-29 Millikin Elementary Geneseo 3:30-7:30

4-9 Geneseo Fire Dept Geneseo 8 am - noon

4-15 Fareway Geneseo 9 am to noon

4-21 Geneseo Public Library Geneseo 10 am - 1:30 pm

4-27 Geneseo High School Geneseo 8:30 - 12:30 pm

Cambridge Historical Society Meeting

The Cambridge Historical Society will be holding their Annual Meting Wednesday March 30 at 7 PM. The program will be by Steve Brandner on the formation of Henry County highways. The public is invited. The meeting will be held at the Cambridge Community & Youth Center at 407 N. West St. Cambridge.

Geneseo Library offers computer & smartphone classes

Due to the American Rescue Grant we are offering individual computer lessons and also smartphone lessons. We have laptops for the lessons. Please call the Geneseo Public Library District at 309-944-6452 to sign up!