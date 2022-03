Who are the buyers of real estate in Henry County?

compiled by Susan DeVilder

Susan Hanford to Tess Peters, 414 W. Pearl St., Geneseo, $187,500

Amanda Sanders and Stephan Abbott to Travis Robertson, 406 Maple St., Colona, $89,000

Joann and Henry Hollenkamp to Brian and Sara Stroud, 1130 Heather Court, Geneseo, $299,000

Tully Grudzinski to Dylan Marschang and Jamie Shofner, 508 6th St., Colona, $160,000

Jessica Johnson to Jason Pugliano, 318 SW 3rd St., Galva, $60,000

Robert Green to Paul Ehnle, Cheryl Ehnle and Robert Ehnle, farmland, Kewanee, $578,000

John and Sandra Peach to Varina Samuels, 202 Regina Court, Kewanee, $205,000

William Brackett to Tyler and Shannon Arzola, 937 May St., Kewanee, $50,000

Jazor, LP to Daryl DeGerengel, vacant land, Yorktown Township, $1,230,000

Armando Lopez to Estela Martinez, 231 South Burr Blvd., Kewanee, $26,000

Gary and Tammy Simpson to John Whitmire, 150 N. Ward St., Geneseo, $135,000

Johnson Rentals of Geneseo, LLC to David Romero, 126 N. College Ave., Geneseo, $90,000

Ashlyn Ince and Grant Myers to John and Sandra Peach, 516 E. Church St., Kewanee, $131,000

ASC, LLC to Land Investments LLC and Adams Farm Investments, LLC, N. 2300 Ave., Geneseo, $763,500

Victor Manuel, Karen Manuel, Jeffrey Lee and Gregory Lee to Dornfeld Limited Partnership, farmland, Atkinson, $1,225,000

Mark and Susan VanDeRostyne to Richard and Ann VanWassenhove, 23087 N. 650th Ave., Kewanee, $400,000

Ronald and Linda Buban to Daniel Irons, 306 Marlane Dr., Alpha, $200,000