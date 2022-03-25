Geneseo Childcare to open second location

Claudia Loucks

The Geneseo Chamber of Commerce will hold a ribbon cutting at 10 a.m. on Saturday, April 2, at the new Geneseo Child Care located at Exchange Street Works. The event will include an open house and the public is invited.

Geneseo Child Care is now in two Geneseo locations.

Renee and Tyler Robertson opened the first site in January of 2020 in the former Howard School building, six miles west of Geneseo on U.S. Route 6; and recently launched a second site, in Exchange Street Works at 209 West Exchange St. in Geneseo.

The new location is currently enrolling for both classrooms. One room will serve two-year-olds while another room combines three, four, and five-year-olds in an all-day preschool setting.

On-site director Mary Varland, of Atkinson, makes an impact on all children coming into the classrooms by bringing energy and inspiration to the center every day.

Operating hours will be the same as the Route 6 location, from 7 a.m. to 5:30 a.m. Monday through Friday.

Additional information about Geneseo Child Care is available at www.geneseochildcare.com or by email at info@geneseochildcar.com.

Owner Renee Robertson has a degree in Early Childhood Teaching and worked in childcare during her college years before becoming a preschool/kindergarten teacher.

She also taught first grade in Geneseo until the decision was made for her to be a stay-at-home mom.

Before opening the first Geneseo Child Care in 2020, she considered returning to work and had put the couple’s children on a waiting list for daycare…”It was a long list,” she said.

“Our hearts were always in the right place to open the business where we both grew up in the community and are committed to giving back to it and investing in it,” she said.

Geneseo Child Care remained open during the pandemic and Robertson explained they applied for and received an emergency license to remain open for essential workers.

“After we opened our first location and parents all started heading back to work after the pandemic, we still had many families on our waitlist looking for child care,” Renee

Robertson said. “When we were approached about this new opportunity at Exchange Street Works, we knew we needed to take it. The Exchange Street Works is a collaborative workspace with individual office spaces, conference spaces, and shared workspaces for remote workers. The two businesses compliment each other as these remote workers can take advantage of onsite child care and both businesses add value to the City of Geneseo.”

“As we continue to grow our program, we must continue to grow our qualified and caring team as well,” she added. “We are currently hiring team members who share a passion for child care and creating lifelong learners. No experience is necessary, we provide onsite training, and anyone interested is encouraged to email Renee Robertson at Robertson@geneseochildcare.com.”