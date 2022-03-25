Geneseo School District awards bids for Vocational Building

The Geneseo School Board met briefly Thursday March 24 to award the bid package that had been let earlier in the month for the proposed Vocational Building.

Pete Perez of Boyd Jones brought the list of bid winners to the School Board, and recommended the award of the project to the lowest bidders. Overhead doors was the only portion of the bid package to not receive any bids. Perez stated that they knew going into the bid process that lead times on overhead doors was extremely long, and $60,000 was allocated for the purchase.

American Piping Group, Inc

/ Vegter Steel Fabrication, LLC $ 305,800

B & B Masonry $ 245,000

Doors Inc $ 98,795

East Moline Glass $ 60,000

Economy Roofing & Insulating Co., Inc. $ 277,150

Goetz Concrete Construction Corp $ 326,000

Hein Construction Co Inc $ 334,000

Industrial Steel Erectors $ 111,120

Mid-States Concrete Industries $ 583,867

Midwest Automatic Fire Sprinkler Company $ 38,610

Miller Trucking & Excavating $ 224,795

Northwest Mechanical, Inc. $ 632,000

Rock River Electric, Inc. $ 394,786

Scott Painting & Decorating, Inc. $ 46,000

The Board approved the total of $4,909,594 for the erection and completion of the project. Perez noted the rapid escalation of pricing since the last two times the price of the project was discussed. It is now 7 1/2% higher than the November 2021 projection, and 4 1/2% higher than the February projection.

Boyd Jones will act as the General Contractor on the project which is projected to break ground this summer. Completion date is expected in time for the 23-24 school year.